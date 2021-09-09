Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III Purchases 292,600 Shares

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 292,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $822,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,209 shares in the company, valued at $194,477.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Milton C. Ault III acquired 15,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00.
- On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III bought 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DPW traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,122. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $10.94.
About Ault Global
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
