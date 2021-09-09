Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 3%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price was down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.86 and last traded at $18.88. Approximately 93,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,104,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,400. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

