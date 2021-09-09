Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) had its price target cut by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of JG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.07. 18,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,022. Aurora Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $243.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the first quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $2,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

