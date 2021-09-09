Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report $250,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140,000.00 and the highest is $310,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $2.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.36 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300,109 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,040 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $507.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.72. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

