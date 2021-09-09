Automata Network Hits Market Capitalization of $198.68 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002478 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $198.68 million and approximately $110.48 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00133525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00193734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,491.86 or 0.99889975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.40 or 0.07164117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00855465 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

