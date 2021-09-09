Autonio (NIOX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $162,843.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $162,843.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00133525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00193734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,491.86 or 0.99889975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.40 or 0.07164117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00855465 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

