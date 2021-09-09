Avalanche (AVAX) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.55 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $9.95 billion and approximately $1.55 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $45.19 or 0.00096623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00021016 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.91 or 0.00423157 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00045606 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,341.67 or 0.02868718 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

