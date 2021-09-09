Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 400.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after buying an additional 1,192,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 12.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $187.56 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -199.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,835 shares of company stock worth $8,855,184. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

