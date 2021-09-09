Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Avalara comprises about 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Avalara worth $116,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 9.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Avalara by 9.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $8,406,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of -199.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.14. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,835 shares of company stock worth $8,855,184 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

