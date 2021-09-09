Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Avient worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Avient by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Avient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avient by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of AVNT opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

