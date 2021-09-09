Axe (AXE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,746.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Axe has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $272,011.69 and $29,746.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

