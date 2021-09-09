B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 25,371 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $340,225.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 38,544 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $531,136.32.

On Friday, September 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,576 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $417,362.40.

On Wednesday, September 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $1,256,659.90.

On Thursday, August 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94.

NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 361,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,078. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $708.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $6,593,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $13,651,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

