BaaSid Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. BaaSid has a market cap of $17.46 million and $536,747.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BaaSid has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00168935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

