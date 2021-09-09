Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $0.73 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of BW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.83. 31,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,131. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $586.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,291,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,450,000 after buying an additional 10,720,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 326.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,000,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,026 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $11,302,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,675.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 875,998 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

