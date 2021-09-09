Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.10 by Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €3.40 ($4.00) to €3.50 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.67 ($4.32).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.