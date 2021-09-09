Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Unison Asset Management LLC

Unison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 5.1% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.25. 771,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,591,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $347.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.