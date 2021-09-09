Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will report $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.48. Bank of Montreal reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.92 to $10.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Shares of BMO traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $101.61. 21,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.02. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

