Bao Finance Reaches Market Cap of $15.58 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 48.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $15.58 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00067743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00193810 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,677.82 or 0.99988289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.57 or 0.07239353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.98 or 0.00867511 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

