Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.25

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

