BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2459 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.24.

OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $23.00 on Thursday. BDO Unibank has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BDO Unibank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

