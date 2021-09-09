Beacon (BECN) Hits One Day Volume of $5,325.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001260 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $5,325.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00017469 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000896 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000718 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

