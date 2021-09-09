Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.49. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after buying an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 309.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 510,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 386,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.36. 193,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,326,456. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

