Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

MO opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.