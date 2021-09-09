Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 33,804 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $623,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $6,589,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $105.90 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $111.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.04.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

