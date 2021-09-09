Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,097 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period.

In other news, insider John Yogi Spence bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore J. Brombach bought 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,288 shares of company stock valued at $333,997 in the last three months.

NYSE:XFLT opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

