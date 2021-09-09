Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 39,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU stock opened at $151.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.79. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $123.34 and a 12-month high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.