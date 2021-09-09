Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,043 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $6,057,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.75.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $669.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $616.02 and a 200 day moving average of $537.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.