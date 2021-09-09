Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,455 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $113,220,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $28.23 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 156.84, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

