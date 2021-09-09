Belt (BELT) Price Hits $39.41

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00065035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00131047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00192375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,455.35 or 1.00194294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.16 or 0.07279507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.77 or 0.00834190 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

