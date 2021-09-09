Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.02. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

