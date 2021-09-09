Berry Data (BRY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $402,420.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $402,420.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00132756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00188238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.80 or 0.07358995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.01 or 1.00248962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.84 or 0.00822378 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

