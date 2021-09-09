BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Gap Down to $1.54

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.46. BEST shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 22,338 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get BEST alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $610.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative return on equity of 150.67% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BEST by 823.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 923,057 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BEST in the second quarter worth about $306,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of BEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.