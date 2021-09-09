BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Gap Up to $23.01

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.01, but opened at $24.50. BeyondSpring shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 7,240 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYSI. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright upgraded BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BeyondSpring presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.87.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

