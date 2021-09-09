BHPCoin (BHP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.32 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and $1.85 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00133525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00193734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,491.86 or 0.99889975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.40 or 0.07164117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00855465 BTC.

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

