Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.18

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.18 and last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 3505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of -0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $496,728.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,047.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,447 shares of company stock worth $4,536,400. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

