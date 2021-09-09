BidiPass (BDP) Market Cap Reaches $201,325.62

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $201,325.62 and approximately $76.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BidiPass

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

