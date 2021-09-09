BIDR Hits Market Capitalization of $15.65 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.65 million and $30.66 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00062959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00134022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00193777 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.24 or 0.07384785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,149.93 or 0.99556984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.96 or 0.00778673 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

