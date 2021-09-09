Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $85.80

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $85.80, but opened at $80.15. Bilibili shares last traded at $81.33, with a volume of 91,626 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.21.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

