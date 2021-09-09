Bintex Futures (BNTX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $212,116.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $115,921.30 and approximately $212,116.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002462 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00067837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00131862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00192585 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,637.15 or 0.99807471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.69 or 0.07183607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.99 or 0.00862443 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

