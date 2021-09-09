Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,445 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Biogen worth $32,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BIIB stock traded down $24.00 on Thursday, hitting $297.55. 85,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.81. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
