Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,445 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Biogen worth $32,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $24.00 on Thursday, hitting $297.55. 85,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.81. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

