BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $601,702.50 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $601,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $602,733.99.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Rice sold 848 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $48,556.48.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $553,107.86.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $554,368.57.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $529,063.60.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $530,415.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.87. 205,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,573. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.31, a PEG ratio of 93.99 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,684,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,191,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,330 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

