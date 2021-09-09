BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.60.

BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech stock opened at $336.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. BioNTech has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of -1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.20 and its 200 day moving average is $214.68.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

