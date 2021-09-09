Bit-Z Token Market Capitalization Hits $26.48 Million (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Bit-Z Token has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the dollar. One Bit-Z Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00060812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00174851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00044404 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Profile

Bit-Z Token (BZ) is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

