BitBall Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $1.59 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,868.12 or 0.99739726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00053572 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00067713 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000929 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002162 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

