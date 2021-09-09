Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Achieves Market Cap of $31.55 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $31.55 million and approximately $654,227.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $70.12 or 0.00150316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

