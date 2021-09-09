bitCNY Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $1.23 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00065170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00132458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00191651 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,524.86 or 1.00136635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.91 or 0.07259594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.49 or 0.00838301 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.