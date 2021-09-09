Bitcoin Atom Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $55.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.