Bitcoin Cash Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $12.59 billion and $3.83 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $668.32 or 0.01430037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $259.96 or 0.00556253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00351446 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00038289 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,841,844 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.