Bitcoin Confidential Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $949,960.10 and $13,719.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

