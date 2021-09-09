Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Tops $433.21 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00004964 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $433.21 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001005 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00032617 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00026151 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

